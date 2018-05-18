NCO Journal Podcast: Modernization

In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast we speak with Undersecretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey about Army modernization.
