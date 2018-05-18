(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCO Journal Podcast: Modernization

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast we speak with Undersecretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey about Army modernization.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:14:27
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    NCO
    podcast
    future
    modernization
    Daniel A. Dailey
    Ryan D. McCarthy

    • LEAVE A COMMENT