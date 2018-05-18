(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCO Journal Podcast: Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training

    NCO Journal Podcast: Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    The NCO Journal

    In this episode of the NCO Journal Podcast we speak with Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Mitchell from the Center for Initial Military Training about the changes occurring at both Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 16:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52172
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105644552.mp3
    Length: 00:15:30
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Journal Podcast: Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, by SGT Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    drill
    podcast
    Sergeant
    AIT
    basic training
    BCT
    Drill Sergeant
    Advanced Individual Training
    NCO Journal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT