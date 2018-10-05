Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an interview about leading through loss. Other podcast topics have been: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2018 12:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52168
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105643510.mp3
|Length:
|00:17:18
|Artist
|Jim Bridgham & Jerry Walker & Jason Kulchar;
|Composer
|The Pilars 38
|Track #
|38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Pillars 38 - Leading Through Loss, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT