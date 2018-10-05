(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 38 - Leading Through Loss

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2018

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with an interview about leading through loss. Other podcast topics have been: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 38 - Leading Through Loss, by Lori Bultman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

