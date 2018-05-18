Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced the 2018 recipients of the Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence. The Commander in Chief's Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.



Marine Corps Col. Jason G. Woodworth, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California is one of the five recipients to receive the award for his exemplary support of Department of Defense missions.



Installations compete in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations. The installations will receive a commemorative Commander in Chief's Award trophy and flag as well as a congratulatory letter from the President.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil