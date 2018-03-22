(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2018 Signal Corp Regimental Ball

    USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.22.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 1st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade invites all U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corp Signaleers to the 2018 Signal Corp Regimental Ball. Celebrate the Signal Corp's history and achievements at the Grand Seoul Hyatt, May 18th, 2018.

    Date Taken: 03.22.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52148
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105641933.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2018 Signal Corp Regimental Ball, by A1C Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Army
    USFK
    Signaleers
    2018 Signal Corp Regimental Ball
    1st Theater Tactical Signal Brigade

