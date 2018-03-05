All USFK and 8th Army Service Members, DA civilians and family members are invited to the 243rd Army Birthday Ball, June 1st, 2018, at the Laviedor Resort and Sintex Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea.
This work, 243rd Army Birthday Ball 02, by A1C Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
