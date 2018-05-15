AFN is pushing out an operating system update through the month of May, 2018. Customers should keep the AFN decoder powered on so they can recieve the update.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2018 02:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52140
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105641895.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|A1C Kevin Sommer
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Other
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Decoder, by A1C Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
