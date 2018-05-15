(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Kevin Sommer Giron 

    AFN Humphreys

    AFN is pushing out an operating system update through the month of May, 2018. Customers should keep the AFN decoder powered on so they can recieve the update.

