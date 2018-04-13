(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Kunsan Radio - "SAPR Color Run"

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.13.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nathan Eckert 

    AFN Kunsan

    Sexual assault and harassment have no place in the DOD, and every branch of service has extensive programs to combat and prevent it. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, so programs worldwide organize events to promote awareness and build relationships. For one of the many Kunsan events, we go to Senior Airman Nathan Eckert.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - "SAPR Color Run", by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

