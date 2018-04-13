Sexual assault and harassment have no place in the DOD, and every branch of service has extensive programs to combat and prevent it. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, so programs worldwide organize events to promote awareness and build relationships. For one of the many Kunsan events, we go to Senior Airman Nathan Eckert.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2018 00:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52135
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105641851.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|news
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - "SAPR Color Run", by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT