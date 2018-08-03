(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Kunsan Radio - Dental Assistant Appreciation Week

    AFN Kunsan Radio - Dental Assistant Appreciation Week

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.08.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nathan Eckert 

    AFN Kunsan

    Dental Assistants Recognition Week is March 4-10, 2018. United States and Canadian dentists celebrate by honoring their dental assistants for the variety of duties they perform and helping them provide patients with quality dental care. Senior Airman Nathan Eckert tells us what this means to Airmen at Kunsan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 00:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52130
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105641825.mp3
    Length: 00:00:52
    Year 2018
    Genre NEWS
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Dental Assistant Appreciation Week, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    assistant
    Korea
    Kunsan
    honor
    dental
    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT