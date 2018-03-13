(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Kunsan Radio - Gate Guards

    AFN Kunsan Radio - Gate Guards

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Nathan Eckert 

    AFN Kunsan

    Every base has a few thing in common. One of the main similarities is the need for defense. Senior Airman Nathan Eckert highlights one of many important positions in this endeavor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 00:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52127
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105641792.mp3
    Length: 00:01:38
    Year 2018
    Genre NEWS
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Gate Guards, by SrA Nathan Eckert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    security
    Airmen
    guard
    Korea
    Kunsan
    defense
    USFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT