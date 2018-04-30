The Airman’s Attic is a fortunate means of acquiring basic necessities like uniforms, clothes, utensils, and entertainment for Airmen, Soldiers, and dependents at Kunsan Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2018 00:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52122
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105641655.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Year
|2018
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio - Airman's Attic, by SPC Tomarius Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT