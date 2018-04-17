(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Practicing OPSEC with Social Media

    Practicing OPSEC with Social Media

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Megan Qualls and Pvt. Preston Robinson

    AFN Humphreys

    Learn what not to do when it comes to practicing Operational Security

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2018
    Date Posted: 05.18.2018 01:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52105
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105641143.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist SrA Megan Qualls
    Year 2018
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practicing OPSEC with Social Media, by SrA Megan Qualls and PV2 Preston Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Security
    AFN
    Camp
    Korea
    Social Media
    information
    OPSEC
    danger
    Operational
    Humphreys
    USAG
    info
    hazard
    posting

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT