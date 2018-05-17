Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The first CH-53K King Stallion arrived at Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. May 16th. This marks another milestone for the Corps' future heavy-lift helicopter program. Upon its arrival, Marines will conduct an operational assessment on the maintenance, sustainment and overall aviation logistics support of the King Stallion. The CH-53K replaces the CH-53E as a production aircraft for the Corps' heavy lift mission, providing significant improvements in range and payload capabilities.



Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, Deputy Commandant for avaition said, "I am very proud of the work accomplished to deliver the most powerful helicopter ever designed into the hands of our Marines. And confident in the teamwork and dedication in this program which will carry us to IOC."



The CH-53K is on track for operational capability as a regular asset for the government in Summer of 2019.



The CH-53K is on track for operational capability as a regular asset for the government in Summer of 2019.