(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The first CH-53K King Stallion arrived at Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C. May 16th. This marks another milestone for the Corps' future heavy-lift helicopter program. Upon its arrival, Marines will conduct an operational assessment on the maintenance, sustainment and overall aviation logistics support of the King Stallion. The CH-53K replaces the CH-53E as a production aircraft for the Corps' heavy lift mission, providing significant improvements in range and payload capabilities.

    Lt. Gen. Steven Rudder, Deputy Commandant for avaition said, "I am very proud of the work accomplished to deliver the most powerful helicopter ever designed into the hands of our Marines. And confident in the teamwork and dedication in this program which will carry us to IOC."

    The CH-53K is on track for operational capability as a regular asset for the government in Summer of 2019.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; Remember stay alert on the roads, we need you in the fight!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2018
    Date Posted: 05.17.2018 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52089
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105639639.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Safety
    New River
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Aviation
    CH-53K
    King Stallion
    CH-53K King Stallion
    DMAMAMM
    May 16th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT