(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 16 May 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 16 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    Air Force Cyber Mission Force teams achieved full operational capability on may 11th. Also, 1,176 technical sergeants were selected for promotion to master sergeant, in the 2018 E7 promotion cycle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2018
    Date Posted: 05.16.2018 15:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52086
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105634818.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 May 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    E7
    Air Force
    AFRN
    Cyber Mission Teams
    Promotion Cycle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT