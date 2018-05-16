(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    05.16.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines are currently conducting the 34th iteration of Exercise Balikatan. Balikatan 18 is an annual exercise that gives the U.S. and Philippines the opportunity to share tactics, techniques, and procedures while focusing on a variety of potential missions, including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. Marine 1st Lt. Lou Caraglia, an assault amphibious vehicle platoon commander talked about what the exercise means for both nations.

    "Just that mutual respect that we have for each other. Just being out here, living together; Training, but also just getting to know each other. So that relationship being personal and both professional it just builds a stronger bond, stronger trust, stronger mutual respect for each nation."

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1927,
    U.S. Marines participated in the Battle of La Paz Centro in Nicaragua.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

