    KeesKast - Ep. 5 - Hurricane prep

    KeesKast - Ep. 5 - Hurricane prep

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Travis Beihl 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    This episode of the KeesKast highlights Hurricane preparedness along with an explanation of what to expect when a hurricane is on its way. Be sure to visit www.beready.af.mil/ for the most up to date information on what is needed to prepare you and your family when a hurricane is on its way.

    The Keesler hurricane information page is also a one-stop-shop for information regarding hurricane evacuation routes, shelter information and so much more.

    Visit the page at www.keesler.af.mil/About-Us/Hurricane-Season-2018/

    Date Taken: 04.27.2018
    Date Posted: 05.15.2018 17:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52072
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105629686.mp3
    Length: 00:48:51
    Year 2018
    Genre Podcast
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

