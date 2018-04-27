This episode of the KeesKast highlights Hurricane preparedness along with an explanation of what to expect when a hurricane is on its way. Be sure to visit www.beready.af.mil/ for the most up to date information on what is needed to prepare you and your family when a hurricane is on its way.
The Keesler hurricane information page is also a one-stop-shop for information regarding hurricane evacuation routes, shelter information and so much more.
Visit the page at www.keesler.af.mil/About-Us/Hurricane-Season-2018/
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2018 17:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52072
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105629686.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:51
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KeesKast - Ep. 5 - Hurricane prep, by SrA Travis Beihl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
