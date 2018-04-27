KeesKast - Ep. 5 - Hurricane prep

This episode of the KeesKast highlights Hurricane preparedness along with an explanation of what to expect when a hurricane is on its way. Be sure to visit www.beready.af.mil/ for the most up to date information on what is needed to prepare you and your family when a hurricane is on its way.



The Keesler hurricane information page is also a one-stop-shop for information regarding hurricane evacuation routes, shelter information and so much more.



Visit the page at www.keesler.af.mil/About-Us/Hurricane-Season-2018/