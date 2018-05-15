(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 15 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    Air Force leaders announced that the service will move to a single combat utility uniform by adopting the Operational Camouflage Pattern, or OCP, which is already in use by the army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 15 May 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

