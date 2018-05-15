Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Eight U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lighting II stealth fighters are currently training alongside Japanese F-35A's for the first time in northern Japan, as part of Aviation Training Relocation. During the two-week training the aircraft will conduct combat drills in order to further hone their combined skills across a spectrum of potential F-35 mission sets.



Over in Europe,

Marines and sailors with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1, along with service members from partner nations in the Balkan and Caucasus regions, conducted a patrol exercise in Bulgaria, May 9th. Black Sea Rotational Force is an annual multilateral security cooperation activity designed to enhance participants' collective military capacity while promoting regional stability.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1862,

Cpl. John Mackie performed actions on board USS Galena while fighting against Confederate forces in Richmond, Virginia during the U.S. Civil War, that would later make him the first U.S. Marine to earn the Medal of Honor.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.