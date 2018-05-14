Today's story: The 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas developed a new app that consolidates over 15-hundred documents, and makes them available to pilots on a hand-held device.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2018 13:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52057
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105621925.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 May 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT