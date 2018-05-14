Marine Minute

"Marines, we're making the Marine rifle squad more lethal, agile, and capable-and here's how."



"Currently, an infantry rifle squad is run by a squad leader with three fire teams. Each composed of a fire team leader, an automatic rifleman, an assistant automatic rifleman, and a rifleman. The new twelve Marine squad will drop the rifleman and assistant automatic rifleman billets. Appoint a committed grenadier to each fire team and add two new positions to the squad headquarters. An assistant squad leader and a squad systems operator. So, how are twelve Marines more lethal than thirteen, current squads are organized around three automatic weapons. Future squads will have twelve, equipping every Marine with an automatic weapon. Equates to a 300 hundred percent increase in fire power. Let's meet the squad. The squad leader, a sergeant, who leads Marines and carries out orders issued by the platoon commander. An assistant squad leader, a corporal, who helps the squad leader with increasingly complex squad operations. A squad systems operator, a lance corporal, who integrates and operates new technology. Three fire team leaders, corporals who carry out orders of the squad leader while observing and controlling their fire teams. Three grenadiers, lance corporals who effectively employ grenade launchers. Three automatic rifleman, lance corporals who effectively employ automatic rifles. The squad will also be equipped with a MAAWS, a squad designated marksman rifle, a quad copter, PRC-117G Radio, a Marine Corps common handheld tablet and a squad range finder."



"To be clear the mission of the Marine rifle squad remains unchanged. To locate close with and destroy the enemy by means of fire and maneuver and close combat. Appreciate your support we're going to move forward and get ready for the next fight where ever it is."