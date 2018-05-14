Amber Scarcella the Marketing and Merchandising Manager for the Marine Gift Shop tells us about the Marine Gift Shop and the programs they participate in.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2018 23:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52049
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105620345.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180514 - Radio Newscast, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT