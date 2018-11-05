Mari Gregory shares how tattoos are viewed in Japanese culture.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2018 22:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52047
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105620319.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180511 - Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT