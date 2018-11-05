Date Taken: 05.11.2018 Date Posted: 05.13.2018 22:58 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52047 Filename: 1805/DOD_105620319.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 180511 - Radio Newscast, by LCpl Anika Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.