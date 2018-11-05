(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Officials at Marine Corps Installations Pacific have developed a new and improved Correctional Custody Unit pilot program, called "CCU 2.0". This test program affords Marines who have committed minor offenses, inconsistent with the standards of the Corps, a way to get back on track. A notable difference in CCU 2.0 and the original CCU is that physical fitness program will be regularly conducted in place of simply "breaking rocks". The new program will be implemented this month aboard Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3 conducted a combat convoy simulator training at Marine Corp Base Hawaii, May 9th. Sgt. Anthony Gatto, with Motor Transport Service Company, 2nd Platoon, talked about the purpose of the training.

    SB:
    "The main focus of our Marines that are doing this today is better and better rehearsals so that we're ready today to fight tonight in any combat scenario."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; and remember to stay safe and not text and drive.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2018
    Date Posted: 05.11.2018 12:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52040
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105616319.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Combat
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Safety
    USMC
    Pacific
    Camp Hansen
    DMA
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Defense Media Activity
    Combat Logistics Battalion 3
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Training
    Motor-T
    CCU
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    CLB 3
    DMAMAMM
    Correctional Custody Unit
    CCU 2.0
    MCI Pacific
    Sgt. Anthony Gatto
    Motor Transport Service Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT