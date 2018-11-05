Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Officials at Marine Corps Installations Pacific have developed a new and improved Correctional Custody Unit pilot program, called "CCU 2.0". This test program affords Marines who have committed minor offenses, inconsistent with the standards of the Corps, a way to get back on track. A notable difference in CCU 2.0 and the original CCU is that physical fitness program will be regularly conducted in place of simply "breaking rocks". The new program will be implemented this month aboard Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3 conducted a combat convoy simulator training at Marine Corp Base Hawaii, May 9th. Sgt. Anthony Gatto, with Motor Transport Service Company, 2nd Platoon, talked about the purpose of the training.



SB:

"The main focus of our Marines that are doing this today is better and better rehearsals so that we're ready today to fight tonight in any combat scenario."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil