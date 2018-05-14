(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 14 May 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 14 May 2018

    JAPAN

    05.11.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, the first ever robot-assisted surgery aboard a ship, and a satellite medical clinic now in Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2018
    Date Posted: 05.10.2018 21:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52035
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105614490.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 14 May 2018, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marines
    Balikatan
    USNS Mercy
    Sri Lanka
    Andersen AF Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT