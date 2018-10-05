(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines and the Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a side-by-side amphibious assault landing as part of Exercise Balikatan 2018 on the North Beach at the Naval Education Training Command, Zambales, Philippines, May 9th. The annual exercise enhances shared tactics, techniques and procedures that strengthen readiness and response capabilities during real-world challenges, to include disaster response efforts during operations ashore.

    Also in the Corps,
    Lieutenant General Robert Hedelund, Commanding General with II Marine Expeditionary Force talked about readiness, operational excellence, standards, dignity and respect during the "This is what matters to us" series. He said, "Showing dignity and respect for our fellow Marines and sailors is what matters to us. We are always mission focused, lethal, relevant and professional. We are an expeditionary force in readiness, and the nation is counting on us to be able to fight tonight."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil; remember to stay alert when driving, we need you in the fight!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2018
    Date Posted: 05.10.2018 14:27
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

