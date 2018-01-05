(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Motorcycle Safety

    Motorcycle Safety

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2018

    Audio by Bill Bauman  

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center   

    USACRC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Ernest D. Bowen, Jr. a motorcycle rider himself, talks risk management and reminds riders to live to ride another day in a new video.
    To learn more about motorcycle safety, visit https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/PMV-2.aspx.

    AUDIO ONLY

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2018
    Date Posted: 05.10.2018 12:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 52030
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105611299.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Motorcycle Safety, by Bill Bauman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Motorcycle Safety

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT