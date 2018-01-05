USACRC’s Command Sgt. Maj. Ernest D. Bowen, Jr. a motorcycle rider himself, talks risk management and reminds riders to live to ride another day in a new video.
To learn more about motorcycle safety, visit https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/PMV-2.aspx.
