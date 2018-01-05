(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation

    AL, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2018

    Audio by Bill Bauman  

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center   

    As the Army enters the most prevalent time of year for off-duty mishaps, the USACRC released its annual Off-Duty Safety Awareness Presentation recently to aid service members and their families in identifying hazards and mitigating risk as they plan their seasonal vacations and outdoor activities. Check out this video that highlights potential hazards associated with activities such as driving, handling privately owned weapons, recreational activities and more!

