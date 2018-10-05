WIESBADEN, Germany - Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Salles, an assistant inspector general with U.S. Army Europe, was recognized as the Department of the Army Inspector General NCO of the Year.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2018 05:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|52021
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105610111.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|ROANOKE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strong Europe Radio Update IG NCO of the Year, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT