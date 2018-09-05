(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with the United States Marine Corps Boxing Team, based out of Camp Pendleton, California, traveled to the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London, England and battled the Royal Marines Boxing Team for the Rookie Cup, May 3rd-8th. After eleven matches of intense fighting, the Royal Marines took the Rookie Cup with a score of 7 to 4.

    Also in the Corps,

    The Marine Corps is adopting the Mk13 Mod 7 Sniper Rifle, a bolt-action rifle that offers an increased range of fire and accuracy when compared to current and legacy systems. The Mk13 is scheduled for fielding in late 2018, throughout 2019, and is already the primary sniper rifle used by Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, or MARSOC. The Marine Corps is adopting the new precision sniper rifle to increase combat effectiveness of scout snipers on the battlefield.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil

