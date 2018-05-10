Date Taken: 05.09.2018 Date Posted: 05.09.2018 01:56 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 52004 Filename: 1805/DOD_105605933.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: LK

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: May 10, 2018, by Cpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.