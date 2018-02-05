(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180502-Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    05.02.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stacy Buckley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marines and Sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Force participated in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Exercise to increase mission readiness, Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to White Beach for the exercise.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2018
    Date Posted: 05.08.2018 20:18
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    Japan
    HADR
    White Beach
    AFN Okinawa
    31st MEF

