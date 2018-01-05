Lance Corporal Michael Deloach takes us to Okinawa’s central training area to show us why Okinawa might just have the best field mess in the Marine Corps.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2018 20:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51996
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105605532.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180501- Radio Newscast, by SSgt Stacy Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT