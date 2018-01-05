(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180501- Radio Newscast

    JAPAN

    05.01.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stacy Buckley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Lance Corporal Michael Deloach takes us to Okinawa’s central training area to show us why Okinawa might just have the best field mess in the Marine Corps.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2018
    Date Posted: 05.08.2018 20:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2018
    Genre News
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    Japan
    AFN Okinawa
    Marien Corps Field Mess

