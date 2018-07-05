(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    180507 - Radio Newscast

    180507 - Radio Newscast

    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    AFN Okinawa

    Marine with the Third Intelligence Battalion took place in an exercise to practice seizing beaches. Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to the Kin Blue Beach Training Area to see how these Marines are preparing for any scenario.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180507 - Radio Newscast, by Cpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    AFN Okinawa
    3rd Intel
    Kin Blue

