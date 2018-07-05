180507 - Radio Newscast

Marine with the Third Intelligence Battalion took place in an exercise to practice seizing beaches. Marine Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to the Kin Blue Beach Training Area to see how these Marines are preparing for any scenario.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2018 19:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51993
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105605529.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
