Air Force Radio News 08 May 2018 A

Todays story: Phase two of the Air Force's light attack experiment began this week at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Pilots are flying the A-29 Super Tucano and the AT-6B Wolverine during a three month live fly experiment.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2018 13:05
