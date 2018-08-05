(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I’m Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division utilized the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System to increase artillery live-fire proficiency during Artillery Relocation Training Program 18-1 on Camp Fuji, Japan, May 7th. The AFATDS allows commands to be passed quicker to those on the gun line, and allows the Marines to have a full fire mission process through the chain of command without a single word being spoken.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1995,
    In the wake of the most devastating storm to hit the New Orleans area in more than 200 years, a group of Marines and sailors from Marine Forces Reserve demonstrated quick response and disaster relief. Within 24 hours of being called, Marines assisted in the evacuation of 2,500 civilians, while the Navy corpsmen treated scores of flood victims.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

