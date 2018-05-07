(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for May 7, 2018

    Pacific Radio Report for May 7, 2018

    JAPAN

    05.07.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Radio Report, the U.S. Navy begins Exercise Komodo, Iwakuni Marines and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force hosted the 42nd Anniversary of Friendship Day, and U.S. Government announces support to Humanitarian Relief in Marawi.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2018
    Date Posted: 05.08.2018 00:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51975
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105601680.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for May 7, 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Humanitarian Relief
    Japan Maritime Self Defense Force
    Iwakuni
    Philippines
    Friendship Day
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Exercise Komodo
    Marawi

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT