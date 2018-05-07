In this Pacific Radio Report, the U.S. Navy begins Exercise Komodo, Iwakuni Marines and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force hosted the 42nd Anniversary of Friendship Day, and U.S. Government announces support to Humanitarian Relief in Marawi.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2018 00:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51975
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105601680.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for May 7, 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT