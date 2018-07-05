Marine Minute

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1 are currently conducting Exercise Hedgehog in Voru, Estonia from May 2nd through May 14th. This multi-national field operation is made up of 15,000 service members from eleven NATO countries. The training will allow service members to build up their defense tactics, along with increasing readiness within the European region.



The Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military forces officially kicked off Exercise Balikatan 2018 with a ceremony in Quezon City, Philippines, May 7th. The opening ceremony included Lt Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, who discussed the significance of the exercise and the strong bond partner nations. This marks the 34th year for the annual exercise and will focus on a variety of missions, including mutual defense, counterterrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.



