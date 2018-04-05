Marine Minute

The Marine Corps recently announced the Marine Rifle Squad will be



re-organized. The new squad design reflects changes that better equip the



small-unit leader with increased lethality and enhanced situational



awareness. This new rifle squad will be organized into three fire teams of



three Marines each, with two new positions added to account for an assistant



squad leader and a squad systems operator. Additional riflemen - one per



fire team- will remain on the books as an unmanned requirement allowing



the Corps to quickly add depth to the squad if needed. While the mission of



the Marine rifle squad remains the same, this new 12-Marine squad will be



implemented across Marine Infantry battalions during the next three-to-five



years. In addition to the new squad structure, there are numerous changes



throughout the infantry battalions aimed at improving an already lethal



force.