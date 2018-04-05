The Marine Corps recently announced the Marine Rifle Squad will be
re-organized. The new squad design reflects changes that better equip the
small-unit leader with increased lethality and enhanced situational
awareness. This new rifle squad will be organized into three fire teams of
three Marines each, with two new positions added to account for an assistant
squad leader and a squad systems operator. Additional riflemen - one per
fire team- will remain on the books as an unmanned requirement allowing
the Corps to quickly add depth to the squad if needed. While the mission of
the Marine rifle squad remains the same, this new 12-Marine squad will be
implemented across Marine Infantry battalions during the next three-to-five
years. In addition to the new squad structure, there are numerous changes
throughout the infantry battalions aimed at improving an already lethal
force.
This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS
