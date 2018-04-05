(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    05.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Marine Corps recently announced the Marine Rifle Squad will be

    re-organized. The new squad design reflects changes that better equip the

    small-unit leader with increased lethality and enhanced situational

    awareness. This new rifle squad will be organized into three fire teams of

    three Marines each, with two new positions added to account for an assistant

    squad leader and a squad systems operator. Additional riflemen - one per

    fire team- will remain on the books as an unmanned requirement allowing

    the Corps to quickly add depth to the squad if needed. While the mission of

    the Marine rifle squad remains the same, this new 12-Marine squad will be

    implemented across Marine Infantry battalions during the next three-to-five

    years. In addition to the new squad structure, there are numerous changes

    throughout the infantry battalions aimed at improving an already lethal

    force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

