(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    PCS season is right around the corner. Understandably, dogs and other pets are members of the family too.

    "Hi, I’m Lieutenant General Mike Dana, Deputy Commandant for installations and logistics. I understand that dogs are part of the Marine family. We know PCSing dogs overseas can be rough but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a few things you should know. Pet space is limited so call your transportation office as soon as possible. Yeah, I’ll hold. Owners are responsible for getting all required documentation, immunizations and DoD forms. Pets can get stressed so make sure that they get exercise before the flight and make sure the kennel fits. Snub nose pets are at risk during travel so see a vet before you go. Hi Chesty, I know you booked a flight to Hawaii, but the Commandant needs you here. Please check the PCS website for details."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2018
    Date Posted: 05.03.2018 14:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51946
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105591904.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby and Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Marines
    PCS Season
    DMAMAMM
    Lieutenant General Mike Dana

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT