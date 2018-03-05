Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



PCS season is right around the corner. Understandably, dogs and other pets are members of the family too.



"Hi, I’m Lieutenant General Mike Dana, Deputy Commandant for installations and logistics. I understand that dogs are part of the Marine family. We know PCSing dogs overseas can be rough but it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a few things you should know. Pet space is limited so call your transportation office as soon as possible. Yeah, I’ll hold. Owners are responsible for getting all required documentation, immunizations and DoD forms. Pets can get stressed so make sure that they get exercise before the flight and make sure the kennel fits. Snub nose pets are at risk during travel so see a vet before you go. Hi Chesty, I know you booked a flight to Hawaii, but the Commandant needs you here. Please check the PCS website for details."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.