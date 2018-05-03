Air Force Radio News 03 May 2018 B

Today's stories: The Explosive Ordnance Disposal, or E-O-D preliminary school at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas developed a new PT program to reduce injury and enhance performance. Also, nearly 95 personnel and six F-16 Fighting Falcons from Misawa Air Base, Japan participated in an Aviation Training Relocation program at a Japanese air base last week.
