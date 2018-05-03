(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 3 May 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    05.03.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force announced that the B-21 Raider will replace B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit aircraft at three existing bomber bases beginning in the mid-2020s. Also, a U.S. C-130 Hercules cargo plane from the Puerto Rico Air National Guard crashed in Georgia.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2018
    Date Posted: 05.03.2018 12:54
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 May 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    B-2
    Crash
    C-130
    B-1
    Bombers
    AFRN
    B-21
    Puerto Rico ANG
    Crash Report

