Daegu middle high school's JROTC program conducts a series of events that puts there cadets to the test.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2018 19:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51935
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105590450.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Artist
|Joni Jackson
|Composer
|Joni Jackson
|Conductor
|Joni Jackson
|Album
|1
|Track #
|1
|Disc #
|1
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DMHS JROTC, by SGT joni jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT