    DMHS JROTC

    DMHS JROTC

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.20.2018

    Audio by Sgt. joni jackson 

    AFN Daegu

    Daegu middle high school's JROTC program conducts a series of events that puts there cadets to the test.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2018
    Date Posted: 05.06.2018
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51935
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105590450.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMHS JROTC, by SGT joni jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JROTC
    daegu

