    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and sailors with Marine Forces Reserve, along with armed forces members from 12 other participating countries, concluded Exercise African Lion 2018, last week. The annual, multinational and joint-force exercise was hosted in Morocco and involved various types of training including aviation and field training exercises, intelligence capacity building workshops, and humanitarian civic assistance. African Lion strengthens partner nations' capability to contain regional instability while laying the foundation for inter-military cooperation.

    Also in the Corps,
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines conducted a training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, May 1st. The exercise reinforces the skills firefighters are continuously taught to mitigate loss of life and property damage on Marine Corps installations.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1946,
    Marines helped quell a prison riot at the infamous Alcatraz Penitentiary in San Francisco Bay.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

