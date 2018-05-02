(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2 May 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: New virtual reality F-35 simulators are currently under construction at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Also, U.S. Strategic Command entered into an agreement with the Danish Ministry of Defence to share space situational awareness, or SSA, services and information.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2 May 2018 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

