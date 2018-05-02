Today's story: The AFWERX Fusion Challenge, which is now accepting submission until May 20th, 2018, is an open innovation collaboration between the Air Force and non-military collaborators in technology, academics, engineering, defense, small business and start-ups.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2018 14:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51929
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105588932.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Air Force Radio News 2 May 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
