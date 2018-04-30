(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Pillars 36 - Trust

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2018

    Audio by Lori Bultman 

    25th Air Force Public Affairs

    Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, continue their podcast, "The Pillars," with a discussion about trust. Other podcast topics are: Sleep, Caffeine, Personal Growth, Goals, Morning Routines and Meditation. All of the available podcasts can be found on DVIDS, iTunes and YouTube.

