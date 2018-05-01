Today's stories: The NASA InSight, destined for Mars, is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Also, more than 2,000 students from 23 different schools attended the 2018 Air and Space Expo at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2018 13:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|51909
|Filename:
|1805/DOD_105585225.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|18
This work, Air Force Radio News 1 May 2018 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
