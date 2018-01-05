Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The newly developed CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter made it's international debut during the 2018 ILA Berlin Air Show in Schonefeld, Germany April 25 through the 29th. General Glenn Walters, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps said, "The CH-53K is not only the most powerful we have but also the smartest helicopter we have ever flown...things we do now that are hard, the K is going to make easy." The CH-53K King Stallion is the future of heavy lift rotary aircraft. It's also the most powerful helicopter in the Department of Defense. It can lift up to 36,000 pounds, which is three times the lift of the CH-53E, and has a 12-inch wider cabin. The CH-53K King Stallion is scheduled to be operationally capable next year with units around the Marine Corps seeing them this year, including new river next month!



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil; motorcycle riders make sure you're up to date on your rider's safety course, we need you in the fight!