(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 1 May 2018

    Pacific Pulse: 1 May 2018

    JAPAN

    05.01.2018

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jessica Valencia 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Pulse, U.S. Pacific Command Commander Adm Harry Harris is awarded at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, and Pacific Partnership continues in Sri Lanka, and Red Flag Alaska kicks off at Eielson AFB, Alaska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2018
    Date Posted: 05.01.2018 03:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 51903
    Filename: 1805/DOD_105583641.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 1 May 2018, by LCpl Jessica Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    pacom
    adm harris
    pacific pulse

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT