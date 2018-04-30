Air Force Radio News 30 April 2018 B

Today's Stories: The Department of Defense instituted the Continuous Evaluation Program earlier this year, changing requirements for people with security clearances. Also, the Air Force Reserve Command is putting a priority on training Flight Engineers with a program called "High School to Flight School."
|04.30.2018
|04.30.2018 15:13
|Newscasts
|51894
|1804/DOD_105578124.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
|4
|0
|0
|0
